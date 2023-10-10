11 of the ugliest, strangest looking buildings in Glasgow

We can be thankful we live in a city that combines such a range of architecture dating back hundreds of years - but we can also question some of the weird buildings we picked up along the way.

Glasgow is a truly beautiful city, home to stunning architecture ranging from Gothic to Victorian and everywhere in between - although it must be said, there really is some strange, weird, and downright odd looking buildings in our city.

While we have some incredibly intricate works of art like the Kelvingrove Museum and the City Chambers, we also have some real ‘unique’ buildings like Tay House and the Spectrum building.

Walking around Glasgow you can tell that the city has long been a home of engineering and architecture - you can’t walk ten steps in the city centre without coming across a new historic and architecturally significant site - while other sites have you question why they were ever built in the first place.

So we gathered a list of seven of the most odd, puzzling, and ugly buildings in Glasgow, here it is:

1 . The Spectrum The Spectrum office building is particularly unpleasant to look at on a sunny day (not that we get many of them) - as it reflects the sun into the eyes of pedestrians passing the building that looks like it’s been wrapped in tinfoil.

2 . The BT office The BT office that sits on Broomielaw has a very grey, early noughties retro vibe to it - which while very clean and inoffensive - isn’t the best representation of Glasgow for those arriving in the city. Thankfully BT have announced plans for a multi-million pound makeover for the building this year.

3 . BHS building The abandoned BHS building on Sauchiehall Street makes the struggling city centre street look even more dismal - it’s unfortunate that the fires lighting up the area over the last few years have missed this block of the street,

4 . Anniesland Court Anniesland Court and the surrounding area certainly stick out from the rest of Glasgow thanks to their Brutalist architecture. The design was meant to echo the structure of a traditional Glasgow Tenement lying on its side - lending to its odd, albeit unique, shape and structure.