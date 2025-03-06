In Pictures: Lulu and friends - The Dennistoun pop star with 14 famous faces through her career

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:05 BST

Lulu was one of the most prominent female figures in the UK throughout the 1960s

Lulu first shot to fame during the early sixties when she was signed to Decca Records at the age of 15 when she released her version of the Isley Brothers’ “Shout” which peaked at number seven in the UK charts in 1964.

She would go on to win the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest five years later with the song “Boom Bang-a-Bang” and also have major chart success with the title song for the 1974 James Bond film ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’. It wouldn’t be until later in her career that she would score her first UK number one hit as she guested on a cover version of Dan Hartman’s “Relight My Fire” with boy band Take That.

She was a prominent figure throughout the decade and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in entertainment including famous musicians and actors. After meeting the Bee Gees Maurice Gibb backstage on Top of the Pops, the pair quickly fell in love and married the same year.

Here’s a look at some of the people that Lulu has met during her sixty year career in music.

Jimi Hendrix and Lulu with Koh Hasebe at Melody Maker Pop Poll Awards Reception Party, September 16th, 1967.

1. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix and Lulu with Koh Hasebe at Melody Maker Pop Poll Awards Reception Party, September 16th, 1967. | Getty Images

Pop singers Cilla Black (left), Cliff Richard and Lulu with their awards at the 'Disc and Music Echo' Valentine Awards ceremony at the Cafe Royal in London.

2. Cilla Black & Cliff Richard

Pop singers Cilla Black (left), Cliff Richard and Lulu with their awards at the 'Disc and Music Echo' Valentine Awards ceremony at the Cafe Royal in London. | Getty Images

Maurice Gibb, of the Bee Gees, and his wife Lulu leaving St James's Church after their wedding in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire in February 1969.

3. Maurice Gibb

Maurice Gibb, of the Bee Gees, and his wife Lulu leaving St James's Church after their wedding in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire in February 1969. | Getty Images

Ringo Starr of The Beatles pictured on right with his wife Maureen Starkey, Scottish singer Lulu and her husband Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees at a reception to celebrate the wedding of Cynthia Lennon and Roberto Bassanini in London on 31st July 1970.

4. Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr of The Beatles pictured on right with his wife Maureen Starkey, Scottish singer Lulu and her husband Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees at a reception to celebrate the wedding of Cynthia Lennon and Roberto Bassanini in London on 31st July 1970. | Getty Images

