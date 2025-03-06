Lulu first shot to fame during the early sixties when she was signed to Decca Records at the age of 15 when she released her version of the Isley Brothers’ “Shout” which peaked at number seven in the UK charts in 1964.

She would go on to win the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest five years later with the song “Boom Bang-a-Bang” and also have major chart success with the title song for the 1974 James Bond film ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’. It wouldn’t be until later in her career that she would score her first UK number one hit as she guested on a cover version of Dan Hartman’s “Relight My Fire” with boy band Take That.

She was a prominent figure throughout the decade and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in entertainment including famous musicians and actors. After meeting the Bee Gees Maurice Gibb backstage on Top of the Pops, the pair quickly fell in love and married the same year.

Here’s a look at some of the people that Lulu has met during her sixty year career in music.

1 . Jimi Hendrix Jimi Hendrix and Lulu with Koh Hasebe at Melody Maker Pop Poll Awards Reception Party, September 16th, 1967. | Getty Images

2 . Cilla Black & Cliff Richard Pop singers Cilla Black (left), Cliff Richard and Lulu with their awards at the 'Disc and Music Echo' Valentine Awards ceremony at the Cafe Royal in London. | Getty Images

3 . Maurice Gibb Maurice Gibb, of the Bee Gees, and his wife Lulu leaving St James's Church after their wedding in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire in February 1969. | Getty Images