In Pictures: 14 Glasgow artists who have had UK number one hit singles

For many years, the UK singles charts have defined success for many musicians with a number of artists from Glasgow having hit the top spot at some point in their careers.

Scotland as a country has had 48 successful UK number one hit singles with Glasgow artists making up almost 40% of those tracks. From Marmalade back in the late 1960s to Lewis Capaldi earlier this year, here is the definitive list of all Glasgow musicians who have reached number one.