In Pictures: 14 Glasgow artists who have had UK number one hit singles

For many years, the UK singles charts have defined success for many musicians with a number of artists from Glasgow having hit the top spot at some point in their careers.
Scotland as a country has had 48 successful UK number one hit singles with Glasgow artists making up almost 40% of those tracks. From Marmalade back in the late 1960s to Lewis Capaldi earlier this year, here is the definitive list of all Glasgow musicians who have reached number one.
1. Marmalade
Marmalade were the first Scottish band to score a UK number one hit with their cover of The Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”. Their version sold half a million copies in the UK and a million globally by April 1969.
2. Middle of the Road
It would be two years until the next Glasgow band reached the top of the charts as Middle of the Road’s “Chirpy Chirpy Cheap Cheap” shot to number one in 1971 after they recorded Lally Scott’s original song.
3. Billy Connolly
A big part of Billy Connolly’s stage act used to be singing which he then latterly dropped to give his full focus to comedy. His parody of Tammy Wynette’s D.I.V.O.R.C.E gained the Big Yin his only number one hit in 1975. Photo: Other
4. Slik
Slik scored a UK number one hit in 1976 with“Forever and Ever” which spent a week at the top of the charts in February of that year.