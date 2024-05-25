Charles Rennie Mackintosh was born at 70 Parson Street, Townhead, Glasgow. He is one of the city’s most loved sons with his work remaining a huge part of Glasgow’s architectural history.

Some of his finest pieces of work in the city are currently unable to be visited with his masterpiece, Glasgow School of Art having faced difficult times in the past decade as two fires have badly damaged the building. However, several sites are still open where you can enjoy afternoon tea in stunning surroundings or escape city life down to the coastal town of Helensburgh to view some of Mackintosh’s work.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society’s Executive Director, Stuart Robertson said: “I think he is very important. He’s an icon and not just an architect. He was an amazing artist and designer, Glasgow has always been very design influenced and Mackintosh has been used as a tourist attraction for people to come to Glasgow. The thing about Mackintosh is, although it is over 150 years ago since he was born, his designs are still relevant today.”

Here are some of the main Charles Rennie Mackintosh attractions in and around Glasgow.

1 . The Mackintosh House The Mackintosh House is a prominent feature of the Hunterian Art Gallery, it showcases the main rooms from Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s home in Glasgow. The gallery was built between 1973 and 1981. It can be found beside the University of Glasgow library. Photo: © The Hunterian, University of Glasgow

2 . Daily Record Building The building can be found in Glasgow on Renfield Lane with the initial drawings for the Daily Record Builing being exhibited at the 1901 Glasgow International Exhibition. The facade of this building is striking with the way that Mackintosh uses colour, white glazed bricks and sandstone.

3 . House for an Art Lover House for an Art Lover is a great place to head to on the Southside of Glasgow which is located in Bellahouston Park. The building didn’t open to the public until 1996 but was inspired by Mackintosh’s portfolio of drawings from 1901. Photo: dalbera on Flickr

4 . Mackintosh Club If you fancy heading out of Glasgow, you can head to the coastal town of Helensburgh to visit the Mackintosh Club which is considered to be a hidden gem in his portfolio of work. Photo: via WikiCommons