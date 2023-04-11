Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces Glasgow OVO Hydro show
3 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
25 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
33 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

The top 10 beachfront towns near Glasgow for your next sunny day trip - featuring Luss, Troon, and more!

Now that the sun is here, take a look at 10 of the best beachfront towns for your next sunny day trip!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST

Our fair city offers us plenty of green spaces to enjoy the sun - but one thing we’re sorely lacking is some sandy beaches.

For sure you can enjoy the sun in Kelvingrove Park or the Botanic Gardens, or any one of the many great green jewels of Glasgow - but no summer is complete without at least one trip to the beach.

Just a short jaunt to the West coast via train, bus or car can give you a litany of beaches to choose from in one of the many seaside and lochside towns and villages.

Here’s our list of the top 10 best beachfront towns to visit near Glasgow for your next sunny day trip.

Undefined: gallery
Largs is stunning at this time of year - plus you have the benefit of being long-past the due date for any Viking invasion - save for the giant statue, known locally as Magnus.Picture: Kenny Lam

1. Largs

Largs is stunning at this time of year - plus you have the benefit of being long-past the due date for any Viking invasion - save for the giant statue, known locally as Magnus.Picture: Kenny Lam Photo: Kenny Lam

Ayr beach crowded with holidaymakers on Glasgow Fair Monday, July 1971.

2. Ayr

Ayr beach crowded with holidaymakers on Glasgow Fair Monday, July 1971. Photo: TSPL

Helensburgh Beach is well-known for being one of the most picturesque and most-visited beaches near Glasgow.

3. Helensburgh

Helensburgh Beach is well-known for being one of the most picturesque and most-visited beaches near Glasgow. Photo: Shutterstock

Wemyss Bay has a great rocky beach - you can also grab a cheap ferry over to the Isle of Bute for a daytrip

4. Wemyss Bay

Wemyss Bay has a great rocky beach - you can also grab a cheap ferry over to the Isle of Bute for a daytrip Photo: Dave Souza via Wikimedia Commons

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GlasgowSeasidesummer