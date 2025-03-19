The Still Game star reflected on his career and the impact of the character Navid had on Scottish culture.

Sanjeev Kohli is one of Scotland’s best loved actors that has been a permanent fixture on our screens for over 20 years.

He is best known for playing the character of Navid Harrid in the Scottish sitcom Still Game which was first aired back in 2002 but has also starred in River City , Filth and Stan & Ollie.

We sat down to speak to Sanjeev about the character of Navid and how the character evolved and developed.

Speaking about his character Navid Harrid, Sanjeev Kohli said: “Still Game was really my big breakout acting job. That was the first time I'd acted with any of them but I didn't know the impact the show was going to make. I certainly didn’t know the impact Navid was going to make. What I did know was, it was a joy to play him.

“I call it the Glasgow Asian accent - that pure Govanhill and Pollokshields thing. I knew guys at college who talked in that pure Glasgow but pure Asian accent.

“I would listen to this as I grew up in a very vanilla neighbourhood in Bishopbriggs and went to Langside College for a year. I’d pure listen to these widoes talking like this about going up Vicky Road and going to Kebabish. I was loving it and knew I could do it.

“Then I thought, right okay, with Navid I want to play him like my dad. He was in his mid-thirties before he came to Glasgow so he never picked up the twang. I knew if I could just use that wee bit, I could just take my dad’s voice and weegie it up a wee bit. I knew he had the voice. Then for the physicality of Navid - if you put a turban on Navid, that's my dad. I found it very comforting to play him and dare I say it, quite easy to make the transition.

“What I loved about it was that I could bring all of my kind of Asian experience and Glasgow experience, and it all comes to a beautiful point in Navid. And also, my dad’s incredibly sarcastic, which was handy as Navid also is.

“Again, what I loved about the Navid character was that Ford and Greg created Navid and wrote all the words. They’re geniuses. But also they had the foresight to write an Asian character of such prominence. I would have been worried myself. But what I loved about Navid was that he was nobody's victim. He was the richest guy in Craiglang and was the one driving the tan Merc with the private number plate, which you never actually saw.

“He was clearly the king of Craiglang because he was the richest guy and that is a dynamic you see all across. I was going to say Scotland but all across the UK - is a lot of convenience stores/corner shops where Asian families work their absolute bahookie off and make the money. They’re in quite kicked in areas but do really well. I was sort of channelling that. But also just because once you put the fake, and it is a fake belly that we put on Navid which is a kind of adult baby grow thing with a pillow down the duke - suddenly there is this arrogance in your stance.

“I've got quite poor posture and am quite slouchy, but once that goes in suddenly you're like I run this place. You channel that as well as the physicality is quite useful. You always have it in your mind that you are the richest guy.

“It's quite funny because I think one of the first times Navid comes out of the shop was the episode where his brothers died and he has to go to the funeral in India. So he goes to Jack and Victor's to ask them to run the shop. Michael Hines, the director said ‘you know when you go to their flat, walk around like you own the place’. So I do. I’m flicking things and picking up stuff. You're in someone's space and you're totally like, yeah. It's like, imagine King Charles came to your house. You'd be like, get the tea on. That was kind of the dynamic with Navid. There was an arrogance there because he knew that he was the richest guy there and you just channel that really.”