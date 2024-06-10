Inventions of Glasgow: 12 of Glasgow’s greatest inventions from waterproofs to the steam engine

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 13:21 BST

These are some of the greatest inventions to have came out of Glasgow

Scotland is well-known for having been home to some of the most important inventions in the world, with the city of Glasgow having played a huge part in the country’s success.

Some of the inventions included on our list are pretty common knowledge whilst others may just take you by surprise.

From medical breakthroughs to delicious food, here are 12 of Glasgow’s greatest inventions.

While Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, Joseph Lister discovered how to prevent infection in wounds after surgery through the antiseptic effects of phenol which must have saved millions of lives since.

1. Antiseptic

While Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, Joseph Lister discovered how to prevent infection in wounds after surgery through the antiseptic effects of phenol which must have saved millions of lives since.

Glasgow cannot claim to have invented the steam engine, but Scottish inventor James Watt made vast improvements to its efficiency.

2. (Improved) Steam engine

Glasgow cannot claim to have invented the steam engine, but Scottish inventor James Watt made vast improvements to its efficiency.

There is some debate over who invented the cash machine with two inventors having been given credit. James Goodfellow is widely credited for inventing the cash machine whilst working in Glasgow in the 1960s. His invention also included a coded card with a pin number.

3. Cash machine

There is some debate over who invented the cash machine with two inventors having been given credit. James Goodfellow is widely credited for inventing the cash machine whilst working in Glasgow in the 1960s. His invention also included a coded card with a pin number.

Another invention from the University of Glasgow is the ultrasound which was invented by Ian Donald whilst professor of midwifery.

4. Ultrasound

Another invention from the University of Glasgow is the ultrasound which was invented by Ian Donald whilst professor of midwifery.

