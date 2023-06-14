Were you really a University of Strathclyde student if you didn’t do these 17 things?

The University of Strathclyde, a fine Glaswegian institution that has educated the people of Glasgow and beyond for over 320 years.

It’s alumni include the great John Logie Baird, inventor of the television, and Andrew Ure, the inspiration behind Frankenstein.

But we wanted to take a look at more recent history of the university and it’s student traditions - some things that every Strathclyde student in the last 30 or so years could recognise.

Currently a University of Strathclyde student? Here’s one of our reader’s hacks on how to beat the dreaded hill.

Were you really a Univeristy of Strathclyde student if you didn’t...

1 . Climbed the dreaded hill Montrose Street - you’ll know it well if you’re a Strathclyde student, or if you’ve ever had to hear a Strathclyde student complain about it. Walks up the hill were a killer, particularly for any hungover student.(Pic: University of Strathclyde)

2 . Bus crawls If you were in any sports societies, you’ll remember the bus crawl fondly. Dozens of drunk students would take over the top floor of a bus, and go from stop to stop hitting different pubs. What a time to be alive.

3 . Replacement classes in Cineworld If you had any classes in the John Muir in 2012, you’ll remember taking replacement classes in Cineworld and the Student Union after a fire in the chemical engineering department of the James Weir building rendered the building unuseable.

4 . Messy afters in the Beresford The Beresford Building on Sauchiehall Street was party central for a time when it was student accommodation. Generations of students passed through the halls from 1964 to 2004. God knows how many litres of alcohol were consumed and then subsequently thrown up in those 40 years.