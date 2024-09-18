Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s everything you need to know about the IRN-BRU Carnival 2024 - including how to get cheaper pre-sale tickets

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s favourite and Europe’s largest indoor fun fair, the IRN-BRU Carnival, is announcing its return for 2024 with tickets launching for sale today at 10am (Wednesday 18 September).

To celebrate the IRN-BRU Carnival team took to the streets with Glaswegian tarot card reader, Tarot by Peachy, to predict if the fun fair will be in the future of passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eager shoppers in Glasgow City Centre had the chance to find out their ‘carnival persona’ from ‘The Thrill Seeker’ to ‘The Dodgem Devil’, with the chance to win tickets to this year’s Carnival in celebration of tickets launching for the 2024-25 season.

Irn Bru Carnival

Opening on 20 December 2024 and running until 12 January 2025, tickets include 10 vouchers per person which can be used on 70+ incredible rides and attractions, games and access for little ones to enjoy the inflatable play.

This year’s Carnival ticket prices start from £12 for seniors and early bird general admission from £19 on most dates, with discounts available for groups, concessions and Young Scot card holders, where kids under three go free. Peak prices apply to selected dates, when Earlybird general admission tickets start from £21.

The IRN-BRU Carnival’s popular Autism Friendly Sessions are also returning, with reduced music levels, adjusted lighting, and where possible, slower rides to create a more relaxed setting - running Tuesday 31 December (11am-2pm) and Monday 6 January (4pm-9pm). Carnival organisers are also continuing their popular free ticket initiative for local charities and community groups with more details to come.