The Hollywood agent who has guided James McAvoy’s career for the last 25 years has been reflecting on her memories of working at the Ubiquitous Chip in the 1980s.

Ubiquitous Chip are sharing local memories of the longstanding West End restaurant on Ashton Lane which is currently closed for renovations. The West End landmark will return in September after a 60 days summer project to preserve the building’s legacy, while refreshing and restoring the spaces that have hosted countless first dates, wedding celebrations, family gatherings and graduation dinners over the last 53 years.

Ruth Young is a senior representative with United Agents, with clients including Clare Grogan, Sam Heughan, James Corden, Jason Watkins, Luke Evans, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Michelle Keegan and Shaun Dooley. Before her work as an agent for film and television stars, Ruth worked at The Chip on Ashton Lane after graduating. She shared her recollections of that time in Glasgow hospitality.

“When I left university in the early 80s, I was lucky to get a job through a contact at the Ubiquitous Chip. It was one of the best of times in my life. Ronnie Clydesdale will always be my hero. He had created a restaurant of outstanding locally sourced food, (Fisherman would knock at the side door to sell him their a few hours old catch) a fabulous setting, and young staff who he hired, more for their character and less for their experience. He educated us on wine and food. I carry his legacy with me to this day in all kinds of ways. He was ahead of his time.

“I was promoted to assistant manager- I was one of the managers at the front desk, took bookings and overviewed what was going on with service, the kitchen and the smooth (sometimes ) running of the restaurant guests. I will never forget to this day answering the phone to a booking. The voice on the end of the phone said - I would like to make a booking for 5 tonight- what name l asked "Lulu "came the response." Lulu who? " I asked. " Just Lulu" came the response. And the embarrassing penny dropped.

“I am sorry my Alasdair Gray portrait on the stairs was water damaged - and so l am gone. But my memories are vivid and Alasdair and Tom Leonard wrote me a wedding poem on the back of one of Alasdair's cheques, for my wedding. I have it to this day. I can't think of another restaurant where that would possibly happen. It is a special place. The Chip was my other family (and another family for so many) and the cornerstone of who l became.

“I left to pursue a job opportunity in the theatre, then moved on to film production and subsequently agenting. I consider myself a lucky agent representing all the actors I do - some of who are also big fans of the unique gem that the Chip is!

“Here's to the new phase of the iconic Ubiquitous Chip when it is refurbished.

“With much love and a massive dose of admiration! Ruth x”