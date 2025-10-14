Leading figures from Scotland’s culture join Glasgow Print Studio project

Glasgow Print Studio today announces Call & Response, a major new artistic initiative bringing together some of Scotland’s most influential cultural figures to create limited-edition original prints in collaboration with the Studio’s Master Printmakers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning music, fashion, theatre, and design, Call & Response invites a celebrated group of creatives to step outside their usual discipline and into the world of fine art printmaking. Confirmed participants include Bobby Bluebell, Peter Capaldi, Alan Cumming, Franz Ferdinand, Greg Hemphill and Julie Nimmo, Pam Hogg, Ashley Jensen, Sanjeev Kohli, The Pastels, and Kirsty Wark.

Each participant will work with the expert team at Glasgow Print Studio to produce a unique print edition, drawing inspiration from their personal creative practice. Whether a lyric, a photograph, a poem, or a drawing, each piece will offer an intimate glimpse into their artistic world - translated through traditional or contemporary printmaking techniques such as screenprint, etching, woodcut, or digital print.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will culminate in a major public exhibition at Glasgow Print Studio’s main gallery in 2026, with each limited-edition artwork available for purchase. All proceeds from sales will go directly back into supporting the not-for-profit Studio’s mission to foster excellence, innovation, and accessibility in printmaking.

Each Call & Response edition will also fund a Glasgow Print Studio Bursary Place, providing access to classes, training, and membership for people who face barriers to accessing art - whether through economic disadvantage, racism, disability, or other societal barriers. Each edition supports one bursary place, offering recipients a pathway to develop new skills and become active members of the Studio’s creative community.

“This project is a true celebration of creativity and collaboration,” said Claire Forsyth, Creative Director of Glasgow Print Studio. “Building on our legacy of inviting cultural icons to engage with printmaking - as we have over the decades with polymaths such as John Byrne, Alasdair Gray and others - we’re opening up fresh conversations across disciplines, while supporting the future of printmaking in the process.”

Mark Cameron

The first of the Call & Response prints will be launched to the public in Glasgow Print Studio’s gallery on Thursday 6th November 2025, with a preview event from 6–8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by Bobby Bluebell (aka Robert Hodgens) of the Glasgow indie new wave band The Bluebells, the embossed screenprint depicts an inflorescence of bluebells. The image brings together elements from The Bluebells’ debut album Sisters (1984) and their forthcoming album This Is The Bluebells, set for release in spring 2026.

The print is hand-printed at Glasgow Print Studio by master printmakers Scott Campbell and Alistair Gow, produced in a limited edition of 50, and priced at £200. Titled Forevermore, the signed edition will be available exclusively through Glasgow Print Studio.

Bobby Bluebell said: “It was the title of our first record release (Forevermore), so it just felt right. I was really pleased to be asked by the Print Studio - I graduated in Design from the Printing College, now part of Strathclyde University - and I’ve been popping in there ever since.

I’ve always been involved in design, doing record sleeves, posters, and flyers for my own band and others, as well as for pretty much every nightclub in the city. So this was something I was always going to say yes to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with Claire, Scott, and Alistair was a joy - they made everything easy - and the finished piece turned out exactly how I imagined it when I first sketched it out.”

Now in its sixth decade, Glasgow Print Studio is a nationally significant centre for printmaking and a vital part of Scotland’s artistic infrastructure. Through Call & Response, the Studio continues its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and artistic cross-pollination.

The limited-edition prints will be sold exclusively through GPS’s gallery and online channels. Further artists will be announced in the coming months, alongside behind-the-scenes content documenting the creative journeys.