Local hero James McAvoy will receive Cinema City award today at Glasgow Film Festival

The Drumchapel actor and Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama graduate will be honoured for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McAvoy will return home to Glasgow today to walk the red carpet at Glasgow Film Festival ahead of a career retrospective event that will see him receive the Cinema City Honorary Award, established last year to recognise filmmakers who have made an outstanding contribution to cinema.

The award will be bestowed at a sold-out In Conversation event with McAvoy, where he will be looking back at a 20-year career that has taken him from Glasgow to Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be followed by a special screening of his breakthrough role in The Last King of Scotland.

After graduating from RSAMD in Glasgow, James McAvoy’s acting journey began on British television in the mid-1990s, where he appeared in various series and TV movies. He made his first notable television appearance in 1995 in The Near Room, a crime drama. His early career was marked by roles in several British TV dramas, but his breakout moment came in 2001 when he joined the cast of Shameless. In this show, McAvoy portrayed Steve McBride, a charming yet conflicted character, which gained him significant attention.

Watch videos from Glasgow Film Festival red carpet on GlasgowWorld’s new YouTube channel.

McAvoy's big-screen debut came in 2003 with the film Bright Young Things, directed by Stephen Fry. However, it was his performance in The Last King of Scotland (2006) that truly marked his breakthrough in cinema. McAvoy played Nicholas Garrigan, a Scottish doctor who becomes involved in the dangerous world of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, played by Forest Whitaker. His performance earned him critical acclaim, as well as recognition in the film industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2007, McAvoy starred in Atonement, adapted from Ian McEwan's novel. His portrayal of Robbie Turner, a young man whose life is irrevocably changed by a false accusation, garnered widespread praise. McAvoy’s performance opposite Keira Knightley earned him numerous awards and nominations, including a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

James McAvoy will be in conversation at the GFT, introducing a special screening of 'Last King of Scotland' | Getty Images for IMDb

By the 2010s, McAvoy’s career took off internationally. He starred in Wanted (2008), an action-packed film where he featured alongside Angelina Jolie, which marked his transition to Hollywood blockbusters. However, it was his casting as the younger version of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men reboot film series that solidified his place in Hollywood. He first appeared in X-Men: First Class (2011), alongside Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence, portraying the leader of the X-Men in his early years. McAvoy returned to the role in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

He returned to Scotland for Filth in 2013, the film adaptation of the Irvine Welsh novel, where he played the deeply troubled and morally ambiguous Detective Sergeant Bruce Robertson in a gloriously unhinged performance.

Another pivotal moment in McAvoy’s career came with his collaboration with director M. Night Shyamalan. In 2016, he starred in Split, playing Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with dissociative identity disorder. McAvoy’s performance was widely acclaimed for its complexity and the actor's ability to seamlessly switch between multiple personalities. His work in Split earned him a Critics' Choice Award nomination and showcased his impressive range as an actor. McAvoy reprised his role in Glass (2019), the final installment of Shyamalan's trilogy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Gardner, chief executive of Glasgow Film, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Glasgow’s James McAvoy to receive the cinema city honorary award at his hometown film festival.

“Ever since James broke out on the big screen with his role as Dr Nicolas Garrigan in The Last King of Scotland, he has carved out a Hollywood career spanning 20 years.

“From blockbuster franchises like X-Men to his recent spine-tingling turn in Speak No Evil, James is one of contemporary cinema’s most versatile leading men and we can’t wait to welcome him to Glasgow Film Festival to celebrate his career.”

Last year, the inaugural cinema city honorary award went to The Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen. The award takes its name from a nickname given to Glasgow in the 1930s, when the city was said to be home to more cinemas per person than anywhere else in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights from the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival this year has included appearances by Tim Roth, Ed Harris, Jessica Lange, Rory McCann and Damon Hill.

The GFF continues at Glasgow Film Theatre and venues across the city until 9 March, with a programme featuring 13 World and European premieres, 66 UK premieres and 12 Scottish premieres from 38 countries.