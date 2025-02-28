Martin Compston picks the one place in Glasgow you should go to get to know the city

Watch as we speak to Martin Compston on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival

It seems like a good time for film and television production in Glasgow. It’s not just the influx of Hollywood blockbusters over the summer months, there are also a number of dramas that will have the city as a backdrop. The enhanced studios at places like Kelvin Hall has given fresh impetus to the industry as a whole.

Amazon Video brought new three part drama Fear to the city to film and the first episode premiered at Glasgow Film Festival. Martin Compston was on the red carpet to talk about the project, which he says will make Glasgow look spectacular.

Speaking on the red carpet he said: “I think this drama is a bit different. I think we have been really good at these gritty dramas in Scotland. We always show, especially in Glasgow, just one side of the city. There is another side, because there's some beautiful buildings and beautiful parks and I think geographically we really focus in on that in this drama.

“I think the city looks amazing and then we've got this sort of thrilling backstory going on at the same time, so I'm really excited by it. Again, you get a bit nervous when you see it the first time to an audience. You just hope they like it. But yeah, I think they've done a great job.

Introducing the series, he said: “Fear is about this family who've moved up to Scotland. My character is a Martyn with a Y, which obviously sits the alarm bells ringing for me, he comes back up to Scotland. He's an architect and he found this beautiful home, which is up in Park Circus.

“They’ve sold everything they had and mortgaged themselves to hilt to buy this house. They try and chase the dream and they feel they've got a little glimpse of paradise and then this neighbour downstairs appears and all things spiral from there.

I asked Martin what film and television crews would find if they came to Glasgow for production: “Well, you've got everything now. You've got these wonderful settings, Glasgow just a big set. You’ve got people filming here, changing up to Philadelphia. You've got Gotham City. You've got New York. And now we've got these amazing studios nearby where you can film, so everything at your fingertips, maybe not get the weather. That's probably the only thing. But in terms of big film and big TV production, now we've got everything you need.

And if someone arrives from Hollywood and they want to get to know Glasgow quickly, where would Martin tell them to go? “Wunderbar.”