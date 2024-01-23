Hillhead is one of the busiest areas in Glasgow with plenty of people passing up and down Byres Road each day.

The most direct way to get to the area is to hop on the Glasgow Subway which will have you there in no time from the city centre with Hillhead station only being six minutes away from Buchanan Street.

Hillhead makes up a huge part of Glasgow's West End which was recently voted as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by travel and hospitality magazine Time Out.

Speaking about the area the magazine wrote: "On the West End’s streets, you’ll find trendy vegan coffee shops that share storefronts with decades-old second-hand bookshops – and it’s this blend that keeps the neighbourhood feeling fresh without losing its long-held local charm."

We've put together the best things to in Hillhead, from the best places to eat to buying a new comic book meaning all bases are covered for exploring this Glasgow neighbourhood.

1 . Order a steak pie at Rodgers Butchers Rodgers Butchers has been a mainstay on Byres Road for years with them having all sorts of sizes of steak pies, no matter how many mouths you have to feed.

2 . Eat Japanese pancakes at Koko Sit down and enjoy a delicious helping of fluffy soufflé pancakes at Koko just off Byres Road.

3 . Read a book at Hillhead Library Hillhead Library offer a great selection of books meaning you won't be stuck for choice.