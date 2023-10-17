The West End of Glasgow has been named one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out magazine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s West End has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world by international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out.

In their annual 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world list, Time Out wrote: “Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With a healthy mix of students, families, and creatives, the community here is ever-evolving and ever-involved. It’s gorgeous to look at too – make sure to stop and take in the view of the gothic University of Glasgow, which towers above Kelvingrove Park.

Nestled in the popular (and eternally bustling) West End of Glasgow is Byres Road. It boasts some charming lanes that are complemented by fine restaurants, cafes, bars and shops. We recommend a visit to Ashton Lane as the day darkens as the location is lit up by fairy lights which create an ethereal atmosphere.

“On the West End’s streets, you’ll find trendy vegan coffee shops that share storefronts with decades-old second-hand bookshops – and it’s this blend that keeps the neighbourhood feeling fresh without losing its long-held local charm. It also boasts some of the city’s best eateries, such as local favourite Paesano on Great Western Road.”

Laureles in Medellin, Columbia, was number one on the list, followed by Smithfield in Dublin, Ireland, Carabanchel in Madrid, Spain, Havnen in Copenhagen, Denmark and the Sheung Wan district of Hong Kong.

The West End of Glasgow was ranked 20th coolest neighbourhood in the world on the annual list, ahead of Sea Point in Cape Town, Neukölln in Berlin and Haut-Marais in Paris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The magazine recommended these places to visit in the West End: Neukölln

Starry Starry night vintage shop

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Loop & Scoop dessert takeaway on Great Western Road

Dinner at Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane

A drink in Brel’s garden

Staying in the Alamo Guest House by Kelvingrove Park

Pizza from Paesano

The Botanic Gardens lit up for GlasGLOW

How the list was compiled by Time Out: “Over 12,000 people had their say in this year’s shortlist, naming the neighbourhoods in their hometowns where everyone wants to be right now. Then, we narrowed down the selection with the insight and expertise of city editors and local experts who know their cities better than anyone else. To create and rank the final list, we considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.”