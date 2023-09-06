Neighbourhood Guide: Why Partick is the place to be in Glasgow

2 . Get a book from Partick Library

Partick Library holds a special place in the heart of Billy Connolly who said: “Partick Library was heaven. When you walked in the door the library was on the left and on the right was a newspaper section. They had the newspapers, on sticks, ready to be read in an upright position. Old men used to come in to read the papers in the warm. There was a wonderful atmosphere of the old guys reading the papers and looking for somebody to talk to, and young guys darting about and having a laugh. Partick Library was a lovely place to be. I’m so glad it’s still there today.”