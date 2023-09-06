Neighbourhood Guide: Why Partick is the place to be in Glasgow

There is no shortage of places to head to in Partick, no matter what the occasion may be, whether you are looking for the perfect spot to have a coffee or go for a night out.
One of the most direct ways to get to Partick is on the underground with the neighbourhood being serviced by two stops at Kelvinhall and Partick itself.
Here we put together the absolute best things to do in this West End part of town, from the best pubs in Partick, the best places to meet friends in Partick, and just the general best things to do in the trendy neighbourhood.
Partick is very much a Glasgow scheme on an upwards trajectory, full of some of the coolest people in town, coupled with being home to some of the best history and heritage Glasgow has to offer.
Whether you fancy some retail therapy, or fancy getting one of the best views of Glasgow from the top of Gardner Street, it’s undoubtedly one of the city’s most bustling neighbourhoods.
1. Go to Partick Farmers Market
Located at Mansfield Park, the market takes place from 10am-2pm on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It has been a favourite with locals for over 20 years.
2. Get a book from Partick Library
Partick Library holds a special place in the heart of Billy Connolly who said: “Partick Library was heaven. When you walked in the door the library was on the left and on the right was a newspaper section. They had the newspapers, on sticks, ready to be read in an upright position. Old men used to come in to read the papers in the warm. There was a wonderful atmosphere of the old guys reading the papers and looking for somebody to talk to, and young guys darting about and having a laugh. Partick Library was a lovely place to be. I’m so glad it’s still there today.”
3. Get nostalgic at The University Cafe
The University Cafe is yet another Glasgow institution which has plenty of features that will transport you back in time. If it’s good enough for Anthony Bourdain, then it’s good enough for anybody.
4. Take a walk up Gardner Street
Gardner Street just off Dumbarton Road is Glasgow’s steepest street. During snowy winters, it becomes a bit of a sledging playground for locals with people even taking to skiing down Gardner Street.