It’s hard to tell from looking at it - but Glasgow’s a very steep city, particularly towards the north end of the city centre and the West End - with some hills in particular leaving us hunched over gasping for a break before we’re even halfway up.
Compared to Edinburgh, which is clearly a very verticle city, Glasgow can look deceptively flat - but just because we don’t have a huge lump of a volcano with a castle stuck on top of it, doesn’t mean we don’t have some incredibly steep streets.
To prove just how hilly Glasgow can be, we put together this list of the steepest streets in Glasgow - so no longer can your pals from lesser Scottish cities slag you off for getting puffed out while walking up to the corner shop.
Gibson Street
If you’re walking up from Woodlands towards the University of Glasgow, this might just be the worst way to do it. The street has a way of tricking your eys into thinking it’s just a short steep hill, when in reality it’s about a half mile long.
Home to a bunch of unfortunate students, we can only assume they were walking down the hill rather than up the way on the way to the flat viewing. But then again given the state of the student housing crisis in Glasgow, who can hold it against them for choosing to live on Gibson Street, they probably have much stronger legs than us as well.
The street is reportedly incredibly haunted as well, after one BBC podcaster branded it the ‘Bermuda Triangle of Glasgow’ for the amount of ghost sightings seen in tenements on the street.
Oban Drive
Located in North Kelvinside, it’s a very pretty street - with the blonde sandstones tenements shining in the unobstructed summer sun - that’s all well and good, but it’s hard to admire the scenery when you’re gasping creased over with your hands on your knees.
Forget about cycling up this hill as well, you’ll need to jump off and walk it - but that gives you plenty more time to admire the scenery.
Gardner Street
Gardner Street in Glasgow - just off Dumbarton Road in Partick - was nominated by BBC readers as one of the steepest streets in Scotland (alongside Douglas Street and North Portland Street).
The Glasgow Warriors rugby team made use of the streets steep 8.03 per cent gradient to put on a strength and conditioning session as part of their training.
Douglas Street
Leading from glass skyscraper offices of Glasgow up to Sauchiehall Street, this hill really is a killer. It’s not a road walked by your everyday tourist or shopper - but is the dusty old trail walked by the lone commuter.
Forget cycling to work - or if you’re crazy enough to try it make sure your brakes are working, lest you risk skyrocketing headfirst into the lobby of one of Glasgow’s many fine-commercial office spaces.
Montrose Street
Tied with North Portland Street - if you know anyone from the University of Strathclyde you’ll no doubt have heard of this dreaded incline.
Generations of students have spent years of their lives tackling this incline on a daily basis - this daily excercise probably puts them in the running as the hardest university students in Glasgow, although that’s not saying much.
You may question the thought process of an academic institution that decides to build its campus around one of the steepest inclines in the city - but learning is suffering, and suffering is the hill at Strathy. Maybe one day the engineering department will come up with some escalator contraption to make the daily hike a bit easier, we can only hope.