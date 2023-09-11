Neighbourhood Guide: Why Shawlands is the place to be in Glasgow’s Southside
Shawlands was recognised as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world
If you live in Shawlands, you are officially living in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to international travel publisher Time Out.
Shawlands was ranked as the eleventh coolest place to live on the 2022 list which also included the likes of Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico and Cais do Sodere in Lisbon, Portugal.
When describing the area, Time Out said: “With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.”
Whether you fancy heading for brunch at Cafe Strange Brew or going dancing at Shed - there is no shortage of things to do in the area so we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to check out.