The vast new ship build hall that will transform shipbuilding in Glasgow has officially been named the Janet Harvey Hall

She was one of the many women who took on industrial jobs when the country needed them most during the Second World War.

In 1940, at the age of 18, Janet Harvey joined the workforce to help the war effort as an electrician in the River Clyde’s shipyards. Janet played a crucial role in the UK’s war effort and was one of just a handful of women working as electricians alongside the 100,000 strong male workforce.

At the age of 96, Janet was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Glasgow’s shipyards during the war.

Poignantly, Janet died on Armistice Day (11 November) in 2023 at the age of 101.

The Janet Harvey Hall is currently under construction at BAE Systems’ site in Govan. Naming the hall after Janet not only honours her contribution, but also the efforts of all the women who stepped up and became electricians, welders, engineers and platers when the call came.

Jen Blee, Business Operations Director of BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said: “It’s fitting that a pioneer such as Janet will remain synonymous with our efforts to re-imagine complex shipbuilding on the upper Clyde. Today, women like Janet are much more commonplace in our yards than they once were and their numbers and impact continues to grow.

“We owe so much to generations past and will use the wisdom they gave us to create our own legacy for generations to come.”

June Cofflet, Janet’s niece, said: “Janet would have been absolutely delighted to have the ship build hall named after her. She was so very proud of the work she did during the war. She had great memories of her time working on the Clyde and felt that the work she did made a difference.

“As a family we are delighted that BAE Systems has chosen our aunt’s name to go on the ship build hall, it is a real honour.”

The hall is a key element of the £300m transformation of BAE Systems' shipbuilding facilities in Glasgow. Once complete, this vast facility will be large enough for two Type 26 frigates to be constructed side-by-side. It will consist of more than 6,000 tonnes of steel and 20,000m3 of concrete.

Once complete, the hall will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come with future work unaffected by adverse weather. With two 100-tonne cranes and two 20-tonne cranes, the facility is designed to accommodate up to 500 workers per shift.