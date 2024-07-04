Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paisley, has been contributing to the world stage for centuries and now Paisley buddies from the world of stage, screen, music, art and sport who have made a significant impact on the local community are being honoured in the Buddie Walk of Fame

A stars in the pavement trail, Hollywood Boulevard-style, on the streets of Paisley has been launched to celebrate the contribution which Paisley has made on the world stage.

Featuring the town’s sons and daughters as voted for by the people of the Paisley, the first ten ‘stars’ are being unveiled and include John Byrne, outside Paisley Library, High Street; Gerry Rafferty, outside The Bungalow music venue on Shuttle Street; Tom Conti, outside newly refurbished Paisley Arts Centre, on New Street; Paolo Nutini, outside Castelvecchi, his parent’s chip shop, on New Street; Phyllis Logan’s is on Causeyside Street, outside Phelps Butchers; David Tennant’s is on Glasgow Road, close to his former school, Paisley Grammar; Gerard Butler’s is outside The Exchange – on Old Sneddon Street – soon to be Scotland’s first purpose-built Youth Theatre.

Fulton Mackay’s stone is on Gilmour Street, near the train station; local boxing legend, Norrie Sweeney, will have his unveiled on Storie Street, close to his old boxing gym. Paisley’s Mill Girls will have a stone situated on Bridge Street, overlooking the old mill with landmarks, Paisley Abbey and Paisley Town Hall in the background.

Actor, Tom Conti, said: “Well, well. Paisley versus Hollywood Boulevard but without the hands. It’s very nice to be remembered in this way. Paisley has punched above its weight in producing successful people. I wish all ‘buddies’ well.”

Celie Byrne, John’s daughter, commented: “My dad was approached by Natalie at Paisley First about the project before he passed away and as a voracious reader and lover of books and stories, he requested that his stone be outside the new library. I think he’d have been blown away by this tribute to him in his hometown. It’s a great place for his fans to visit and he’s in good company, along with Gerry, Paolo, Tom, Phyllis and the other Buddies.”]

Actor, David Tennant, commented: "I'm honoured to be included in the Buddie Walk of Fame and thanks to everyone who voted for me. I'm proud to have attended Paisley Grammar and I'm delighted that my star is being unveiled outside my old school. I have some great memories of my time at the Grammar, and I will make a point of visiting the spot when I am next in the town."

The project has been driven by Paisley’s Business Improvement District, which is fully funded by the town centre’s local businesses, along with support from Renfrewshire Council’s Culture, Heritage and Events Fund (CHEF).

Elaine Templeton, Chair, Paisley First, commented: “We were inundated with nominations for the Buddie Walk of Fame, but the people of Paisley made it clear that these were the favourites to be celebrated in this first phase. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors, from all over the world, to follow the trail and enjoy everything our town has to offer.

“The Buddie Walk of Fame truly is the perfect to celebrate the achievements of Buddies the world over and help inspire a younger generation to achieve their dreams.”

The Culture Heritage and Event Fund is administered by OneRen on behalf of Renfrewshire Council. It is part of Future Paisley, the council-led programme of events, activity and targeted investment which is using Paisley’s unique and internationally significant story to change its future.

The trail will also reflect on the town’s rich heritage and features key landmarks and will run throughout Paisley First BID area. A trail guide will be downloadable from Paisley First’s website as well as offering printed copies of the guide, and plans are in place to produce a Buddie Walk of Fame app. It’s hoped this will be phase one of the Buddie Walk of Fame with future phases already being discussed.