Parks of Glasgow: The history behind 13 of Glasgow’s best known parks

Glasgow is literally the ‘Dear Green Place’ – the translation of its name from the Gaelic – and the city has a proud history of creating parks .

More than 3,500 hectares of Glasgow is greenspace which is undoubtedly one of the very best features about the city. From Victorian designed landscapes to pocket parks, country parks, woodlands, local nature reserves and wild areas, Glasgow has an impressive range of open spaces but not everyone might know about their history.