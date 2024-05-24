Parks of Glasgow: The history behind 13 of Glasgow’s best known parks

Glasgow is literally the ‘Dear Green Place’ – the translation of its name from the Gaelic – and the city has a proud history of creating parks.
More than 3,500 hectares of Glasgow is greenspace which is undoubtedly one of the very best features about the city. From Victorian designed landscapes to pocket parks, country parks, woodlands, local nature reserves and wild areas, Glasgow has an impressive range of open spaces but not everyone might know about their history.
Here’s a look at some of Glasgow’s best known parks and the story behind them.
1. Pollok Country Park
Glasgow’s largest park located in the Southside of the city Photo: Contributed
2. Queen’s Park
The park was named after Mary Queen of Scots who lost the Battle of Langside near to the park.
3. Kelvingrove Park
Kelvingrove was the title of the private estates which Glasgow City Council purchased to create the new landmark which was commonly referred to as the West End park.
4. Linn Park
In 1820 the land was sold to Colin Campbell of the ‘sugar’ Campbells who owned a West
India Shipping Line. He named the land “The Lynn and built the Mansion House - now derelict
- as a summer residence also creating much of the woodland and gardens. The city purchased the land in 1919 that is now known as Linn Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.