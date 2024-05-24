Parks of Glasgow: The history behind 13 of Glasgow’s best known parks

There’s a lot of history behind Glasgow’s parks

Glasgow is literally the ‘Dear Green Place’ – the translation of its name from the Gaelic – and the city has a proud history of creating parks.

More than 3,500 hectares of Glasgow is greenspace which is undoubtedly one of the very best features about the city. From Victorian designed landscapes to pocket parks, country parks, woodlands, local nature reserves and wild areas, Glasgow has an impressive range of open spaces but not everyone might know about their history.

Here’s a look at some of Glasgow’s best known parks and the story behind them.

Glasgow’s largest park located in the Southside of the city

1. Pollok Country Park

The park was named after Mary Queen of Scots who lost the Battle of Langside near to the park.

2. Queen’s Park

Kelvingrove was the title of the private estates which Glasgow City Council purchased to create the new landmark which was commonly referred to as the West End park.

3. Kelvingrove Park

In 1820 the land was sold to Colin Campbell of the ‘sugar’ Campbells who owned a West India Shipping Line. He named the land “The Lynn and built the Mansion House - now derelict - as a summer residence also creating much of the woodland and gardens. The city purchased the land in 1919 that is now known as Linn Park.

4. Linn Park

