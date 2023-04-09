Register
Dear Green Place: 12 of Glasgow’s best parks across the city

Glasgow has a number of terrific parks across the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

Glasgow is fortunate to have a number of parks spread across the city which all have something different to offer.

Glasgow is literally the ‘Dear Green Place’ – the translation of its name from the Gaelic – and the city has a proud history of creating parks. More than 3,500 hectares of Glasgow is greenspace.

From Victorian designed landscapes to pocket parks, country parks, woodlands, local nature reserves and wild areas, Glasgow has an impressive range of open spaces.

Here are 12 of the best parks to visit in Glasgow.

1. Pollok Country Park

Situated in the Southside of Glasgow, if you can make it up to the top of the park it offers stunning views of the city.

2. Queen’s Park

A great spot to take the kids with two playparks on offer as well as a bustling skatepark.

3. Kelvingrove Park

One of Glasgow’s largest parks it will again host TRNSMT festival later this year. A highlight of Glasgow Green is the People’s Palace which can be found in the heart of the park.

4. Glasgow Green

