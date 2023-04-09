Dear Green Place: 12 of Glasgow’s best parks across the city

Glasgow has a number of terrific parks across the city

Glasgow is fortunate to have a number of parks spread across the city which all have something different to offer.

Glasgow is literally the ‘Dear Green Place’ – the translation of its name from the Gaelic – and the city has a proud history of creating parks. More than 3,500 hectares of Glasgow is greenspace.

From Victorian designed landscapes to pocket parks, country parks, woodlands, local nature reserves and wild areas, Glasgow has an impressive range of open spaces.

Here are 12 of the best parks to visit in Glasgow.

1 . Pollok Country Park Glasgow’s largest park has welcomed a number of new visitors in recent times after the redevelopment of the Burrell Collection. Highland cows can also be spotted grazing on the grass. Photo: Contributed

2 . Queen’s Park Situated in the Southside of Glasgow, if you can make it up to the top of the park it offers stunning views of the city.

3 . Kelvingrove Park A great spot to take the kids with two playparks on offer as well as a bustling skatepark.

4 . Glasgow Green One of Glasgow’s largest parks it will again host TRNSMT festival later this year. A highlight of Glasgow Green is the People’s Palace which can be found in the heart of the park. Photo: John Devlin