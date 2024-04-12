People of Bearsden: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Bearsden

It has a rich history as the Roman Antonine Wall runs through the town with there being many famous who were born and brought up in the area.
Here are seven famous faces who grew up in Bearsden.
1. Dame Katherine Grainger
Multiple Olympic medalist, rower Dame Katherine Grainger was born and brought up in Bearsden having attended Mosshead Primary School and Bearsden Academy. Photo: Claire Greenway
2. Darius Campbell
Pop Idol star Darius Campbell was born to a Scottish mother, Avril Campbell, and an Iranian father, Booth Danesh with the family living in Bearsden. Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie
3. Moyo Akandé
Scottish-Nigerian actress and producer Moyo Akandé grew up in Bearsden.
4. Mark Knopfler
Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow and attended Bearsden Primary School for two years before his family moved to Blyth.
