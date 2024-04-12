People of Bearsden: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Bearsden

These are the famous faces who grew up in Bearsden

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST

Bearsden is a town in East Dunbartonshire which can be found on the fringes of Glasgow.

It has a rich history as the Roman Antonine Wall runs through the town with there being many famous who were born and brought up in the area.

Here are seven famous faces who grew up in Bearsden.

Multiple Olympic medalist, rower Dame Katherine Grainger was born and brought up in Bearsden having attended Mosshead Primary School and Bearsden Academy.

1. Dame Katherine Grainger

Multiple Olympic medalist, rower Dame Katherine Grainger was born and brought up in Bearsden having attended Mosshead Primary School and Bearsden Academy. Photo: Claire Greenway

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell was born to a Scottish mother, Avril Campbell, and an Iranian father, Booth Danesh with the family living in Bearsden.

2. Darius Campbell

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell was born to a Scottish mother, Avril Campbell, and an Iranian father, Booth Danesh with the family living in Bearsden. Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie

Scottish-Nigerian actress and producer Moyo Akandé grew up in Bearsden.

3. Moyo Akandé

Scottish-Nigerian actress and producer Moyo Akandé grew up in Bearsden.

Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow and attended Bearsden Primary School for two years before his family moved to Blyth.

4. Mark Knopfler

Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow and attended Bearsden Primary School for two years before his family moved to Blyth.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleGlasgowEast DunbartonshireHistoryAntonine Wall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.