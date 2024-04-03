Kevin Bridges spotted dining at popular Spanish tapas restaurant in Bearsden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges was recently spotted dining at popular Spanish restaurant Malaga Tapas in Bearsden.

The restaurant was recently recognised as ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards with them adding to their portfolio of premises after they opened a new restaurant in Bearsden last September which has been a huge hit with locals.

Last month they were once again recognised at the annual Scottish Restaurant Awards as they won the Best of Glasgow award at the ceremony.

Kevin Bridges in Malaga Tapas in Bearsden

Brothers Jamie and Antonio posed alongside Bridges at the restaurant and thanked him for visiting. Bridges took to social media after the photo was posted to say: “Here, this place was amazing. Brilliant feed for my Maw’s birthday.