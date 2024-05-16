People of Bishopbriggs: 6 famous faces who were born and brought up in Bishopbriggs

The East Dunbartonshire town of Bishopbriggs has previously been claimed by Glasgow and Lanarkshire with it being found around four miles from Glasgow city centre.
Historically a part of Lanarkshire, the area was also once a part of Cadder, a smaller village that would eventually be absorbed by the town. The town takes it’s name from the Bishop of Glasgow, who was granted the lands by King William the Lion in 1180 - the brigs part refers to the bridges. In the 18th century the town was even referred to as ‘Bishopbridges’.
Bishopbriggs was even recently brought to American audiences through British-American singer Bishop Briggs who appeared in season nine of The Masked Singer. Although born in London as Sarah Grace McLaughlin, both her parents are from Bishopbriggs which inspired her stage name.
If you would like to find out more about the towns history and heritage, click here to view old photographs of Bishopbriggs.
Here are some famous faces who were born and brought up in Bishopbriggs such as musicians, actors and poets.
