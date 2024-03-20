Bishopbriggs can be found on the northern fringe of Glasgow in East Dunbartonshire with it not being too far away from Glasgow city centre.

We have put together a list of some of our favourite spots to head to for a drink or bite to eat in Bishopbriggs if you have just arrived into the town off the train from Glasgow Queen Street.

A couple of months ago, we also looked at the heritage of the Briggs - you can check out the history of Bishopbriggs through old pictures by clicking here!

Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in Bishopbriggs.

1 . Delhi Darbar The Delhi Darbar is a well loved Indian Restaurant and Takeaway in Bishopbriggs. The menu is packed with North and South Indian dishes that are sure to impress. 4 Woodhill Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1JL.

2 . Mahony's Steakhouse Mahony's was Glasgow's first open fire grill steakhouse. You just need to order one of their dry aged juicy steaks. 181-183 Kirkintilloch Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2LS.

3 . Oregano & The Eagle Lodge Oregano Restaurant is the perfect setting whether it be for a light lunch with friends in the Glasshouse or a celebration meal with the whole family. Make sure to take advantage of their two for £12 deal. 2 Hilton Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2PN.