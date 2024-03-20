Pubs & restaurants of Bishopbriggs: 11 of the best pubs and restaurants you need to visit in Bishopbriggs

These are 11 of the best spots to eat and drink in Bishopbriggs

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:34 GMT

Bishopbriggs can be found on the northern fringe of Glasgow in East Dunbartonshire with it not being too far away from Glasgow city centre.

We have put together a list of some of our favourite spots to head to for a drink or bite to eat in Bishopbriggs if you have just arrived into the town off the train from Glasgow Queen Street.

A couple of months ago, we also looked at the heritage of the Briggs - you can check out the history of Bishopbriggs through old pictures by clicking here!

Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in Bishopbriggs.

1. Delhi Darbar

The Delhi Darbar is a well loved Indian Restaurant and Takeaway in Bishopbriggs. The menu is packed with North and South Indian dishes that are sure to impress. 4 Woodhill Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1JL.

2. Mahony's Steakhouse

Mahony's was Glasgow's first open fire grill steakhouse. You just need to order one of their dry aged juicy steaks. 181-183 Kirkintilloch Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2LS.

3. Oregano & The Eagle Lodge

Oregano Restaurant is the perfect setting whether it be for a light lunch with friends in the Glasshouse or a celebration meal with the whole family. Make sure to take advantage of their two for £12 deal. 2 Hilton Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2PN.

4. La Vita Bishopbriggs

You'll find the original La Vita in Bishopbriggs which is where everything began for the business. They have secured their place as the favourite, family-friendly Italian restaurant in the Bishopbriggs community. 185-189, Kirkintilloch Road Bishopbriggs, 185-187 Kirkintilloch Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2LS.

