People of Clydebank: 14 famous faces who were born and brought up in Clydebank

Clydebank is one of the best known towns on the outskirts of Glasgow that is situated on the north bank of the River Clyde.

It is a proud town - and for good reason, not only did they produce some of the biggest ships, the best sewing machines, and the best patter - but also some incredible people.

The town boasts a separate culture from that of Glasgow - one that developed separately from the city as far back as the 12th century, although the two would become more and more linked as more trade sprang up on the Clyde.

Here are some of the famous faces who once called Clydebank home including comedians, actors and musicians.

1 . Kevin Bridges Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges was born and raised in Clydebank. He grew up in Hardgate and attended St Mary's Primary and St Columba's High. | Submitted

2 . James Cosmo Actor James Cosmo who is best known for his roles in Trainspotting, Braveheart and Highlander. He still speaks fondly about growing up in Clydebank which he left with is family when he was eight years old to move to London. | BBC

3 . Wet Wet Wet Scottish group Wet Wet Wet formed at Clydebank High School in 1982 under the name "Vortex Motion. Former drummer Tommy Cunningham is famous for saying: "It was either crime, the dole, football, or music — and we chose music." | Getty Images

4 . John McGinn Scotland star John McGinn was born and raised in Clydebank where he attended St Columba's High School. He has played for St Mirren, Hibernian and Aston Villa during his footballing career. | SNS Group