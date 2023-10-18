Old pictures of Clydebank show just how much the culture, town, and people have changed in 100 years

Clydebank is a proud town - and for good reason, not only did they produce some of the biggest ships, the best sewing machines, and the best patter - but also some incredible people, exemplified no better than in national icons like Kevin Bridges, James Cosmo, Marti Pellow, and Wet Wet Wet.

The town boasts a seperate culture from that of Glasgow - one that developed seperately from the city as far back as the 12th century, although the two would become more and more linked as more trade sprang up on the Clyde.

Today we wanted to look at the recent history of Clydebank, looking through the last century at some of the people and events that shaped the West Dunbartonshire town as we know it today.

These pictures were supplied via West Dumbartonshire Council’s museum collection service - you can view even more historical pictures, stories, and more from their online archive, click here to check it out.

1 . Closing time (1906) View of the factory from Kilbowie Road with the workforce coming out. Taken just after clock face changed in 1905/06 but before the railway was moved northwards in 1907.

2 . Just a minute (1926) Six women hold up the minute hand for the Singer clock - which at the time, was the largest clock in Europe.

3 . Singer during the Blitz (1941) Bomb damage to a building belonging to the Singer Manufacturing Company sustained during the Clydebank Blitz of March 14, 1941.