Clydebank is one of the best known towns on the outskirts of Glasgow that is situated on the north bank of the River Clyde .

It is a proud town - and for good reason, not only did they produce some of the biggest ships, the best sewing machines, and the best patter - but also some incredible people.

The town boasts a separate culture from that of Glasgow - one that developed separately from the city as far back as the 12th century, although the two would become more and more linked as more trade sprang up on the Clyde.

The first day when pupils were enrolled at Clydebank High School was in August 1873. Braidfield High School located nearby in Drumry merged with Clydebank High back in 2006.

Here are seven famous faces who attended Clydebank High School in Clydebank.

1 . James Cosmo Trainspotting, Braveheart and Game of Thrones star James Cosmo attended Clydebank High School. | BBC

2 . Wet Wet Wet Scottish group Wet Wet Wet formed at Clydebank High School in 1982 under the name "Vortex Motion. Former drummer Tommy Cunningham is famous for saying: "It was either crime, the dole, football, or music — and we chose music." | Getty Images

3 . Barbara Rafferty Scottish actress Barbara Rafferty who is best known for her role as Ella Cotter in the sitcom Rab C Nesbitt was born in Clydebank in January 1950 and attended Clydebank High School in the early sixties. | BBC

4 . Fulton MacKay Although born in Paisley, actor and playwright Fulton MacKay pictured here in the middle of Ronnie Barker and Richard Beckinsale in Porridge was brought up in Clydebank by his widowed auntie. Photo: Keystone