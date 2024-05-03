People of Cumbernauld: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Cumbernauld

These are some of the famous faces who were raised in Cumbernauld

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:10 BST

Cumbernauld is one of the best known towns just outside of Glasgow with it having produced many famous faces.

Although the history of Cumbernauld dates back to Roman times, the town as we know it today was shaped during the fifties when the site was designated as a ‘new town’ in December 1955. After years of construction and building of houses, Cumbernauld is now the largest town in North Lanarkshire with a population of over 50,000 residents.

If you would like to know more about the towns history and heritage, click here to view old photographs of Cumbernauld.

From athletes to musicians, here are some of the famous faces who hail from Cumbernauld.

One of the most famous faces which Cumbernauld has produced is comedian, actor, writer and television host Craig Ferguson. At just six months old, his family moved from their Springburn flat to a Development Corporation house in Cumbernauld. Ferguson attended Muirfield Primary School and Cumbernauld High School.

1. Craig Ferguson

Fratellis lead singer and guitarist Jon Fratelli hails from Cumbernauld. Fratelli attended St. Maurice's High School.

2. Jon Fratelli

American-born Scottish international footballer Ifeoma Dieke was brought up in Cumbernauld and started her football career playing for St Mary's primary. Dieke would then go on to join Cumbernauld Cosmos and Cumbernauld Ladies.

3. Ifeoma Dieke

Travis drummer Neil Primrose was born in Cumbernauld. Due to his father's job as a power station engineer, the family moved around the northeast of England several times during his early life.

4. Neil Primrose

