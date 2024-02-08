North Lanarkshire is a historic county right outside of Glasgow and one of the most populous in Scotland - today we're looking back at the heritage of the council area we call North Lanarkshire.

The council area we know as North Lanarkshire today takes up a large chunk of rural and urban land that comes from the historic Lanarkshire authority, as well as parts of the historic counties of Dunbartonshire and Stirlingshire.

Formerly a mostly rural agricultural land along the Clyde Valley, North Lanarkshire exploded in population during the Industrial Revolution, in which it found its niche with the steel works, alongside many colliery's, ironworks, and other assorted heavy industries. In the 19th and early 20th century Coatbridge, Motherwell, and Wishaw became renowned worldwide for their steel industries, with Motherwell earning the moniker 'Steelopolis'.

Cumbernauld of course was only born in 1956, but has made a name for itself since - whether for its lovely people, ancient roman ruins, or 'astounding' architecture.

Today we're looking back at the social history of North Lanarkshire - all the recent(ish) developments of the last 100 years as North Lanarkshire shifted from the most industrious burgh of Scotland to a whole new post-industrial landscape.

Here are 70 pictures of North Lanarkshire through the years - taking in the history and heritage of Motherwell, Wishaw, Coatbridge, Cumbernauld, and Airdrie.

1 . SHOTTS: Forrest provisions (1900) A look back at Shotts in the early 20th century, the Forrest's ran both a bootmaker and grocery shop side-by-side.

2 . AIRDRIE: The Hottentots (1937) The band is pictured playing at a Jazz Jamboree in Airdrie Town Hall. Back row (l-r): Fred Hope (bass), Bill Downie (drums), and Tom Pearson (piano) Front row (l-r): Pat Kelly (tenor sax), Bobby Gillespie (alto saxophone), Mary Scanlon (singer), Bob Letham (trumpet) and Sam Grant (trumpet).

3 . AIRDRIE: Women at work (1905) Airdrie Cotton Works Employees, around 1905