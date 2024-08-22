Glasgow’s Southside has produced many famous Glaswegians over the years from the world of music, comedy and acting.
We know there is some debate about what neighbourhoods should be considered the Southside, but not everything south of the River Clyde is included in our list.
Here are some famous faces who were born in Southside neighbourhoods and attended school there.
1. Jim Kerr
Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr was born and raised in Toryglen. Holyrood Secondary School is where it all began for Simple Minds. Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Brian McGee all attended the school in the Southside of the city. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Jack Milroy
Jack Milroy was half of the famous Scottish comedy duo Francie and Josie. He was educated at the nearby Shawlands Academy after being born in Govanhill. Photo: Submitted
3. Jane McCarry
Jane McCarry, who plays Isa Drennan in Still Game was brought up in King's Park in Glasgow's Southside. Photo: jeffholmes
4. Daniel Portman
Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman was brought up in Strathbungo in Glasgow's Southside. He attended Shawlands Academy where he played rugby and was named Head Boy. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.