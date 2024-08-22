People of Glasgow: 13 famous faces who were born and brought up in Glasgow's Southside

These are the famous faces who grew up in Glasgow’s Southside

Glasgow’s Southside has produced many famous Glaswegians over the years from the world of music, comedy and acting.

We know there is some debate about what neighbourhoods should be considered the Southside, but not everything south of the River Clyde is included in our list.

Here are some famous faces who were born in Southside neighbourhoods and attended school there.

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr was born and raised in Toryglen. Holyrood Secondary School is where it all began for Simple Minds. Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Brian McGee all attended the school in the Southside of the city.

1. Jim Kerr

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr was born and raised in Toryglen. Holyrood Secondary School is where it all began for Simple Minds. Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Brian McGee all attended the school in the Southside of the city. | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Milroy was half of the famous Scottish comedy duo Francie and Josie. He was educated at the nearby Shawlands Academy after being born in Govanhill.

2. Jack Milroy

Jack Milroy was half of the famous Scottish comedy duo Francie and Josie. He was educated at the nearby Shawlands Academy after being born in Govanhill. Photo: Submitted

Jane McCarry, who plays Isa Drennan in Still Game was brought up in King's Park in Glasgow's Southside.

3. Jane McCarry

Jane McCarry, who plays Isa Drennan in Still Game was brought up in King's Park in Glasgow's Southside. Photo: jeffholmes

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman was brought up in Strathbungo in Glasgow's Southside. He attended Shawlands Academy where he played rugby and was named Head Boy.

4. Daniel Portman

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman was brought up in Strathbungo in Glasgow's Southside. He attended Shawlands Academy where he played rugby and was named Head Boy. | Getty Images

