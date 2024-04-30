People of Glasgow: 6 famous faces who were born and raised in Drumchapel

Drumchapel is found in the north-west of the city and borders the likes of Bearsden, Knightswood and Drumry.

The area was transferred to Glasgow Corporation during the late 1930s and as part of the ‘overspill policy’, a huge housing estate was built on the land in the 1950s which would accommodate over 30,000 people.

Glasgow’s very own comedy legend Billy Connolly even moved to the area during the 1950s as he was brought up on Kinfauns Drive but made the journey to St. Gerard's Secondary School in Govan.

Speaking about Drumchapel in an interview, he joked: "Drumchapel is a housing estate just outside Glasgow. Well, it's in Glasgow, but just outside civilisation. To be quite honest, I quite liked it when I lived there. When I moved to Drumchapel, I was fourteen and there was a bluebell wood there, and it was in great condition then — I don't think it's in quite so good condition now — but it was lovely then.

“We had rabbits and pheasants, and I really quite liked it. I just started to dislike it when I got older, into my teens and things. In my late teens, when I was stuck out there, it cost me a lot of money to go anyplace. It was a kind of cowboy town, but I liked that aspect of it, buying stuff out of vans, a ragman coming in a wee green van.”

Many other famous faces have also hailed from Drumchapel such as actors, footballers and authors.

1 . James McAvoy Scottish actor James McAvoy was born and raised in Drumchapel. He was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

2 . James Kelman Scottish novelist and short story writer James Kelman was brought up in Drumchapel. He once reflected on his childhood saying: "My own background is as normal or abnormal as anyone else's. Born and bred in Govan and Drumchapel, inner city tenement to the housing scheme homeland on the outer reaches of the city. Four brothers, my mother a full time parent, my father in the picture framemaking and gilding trade, trying to operate a one man business and I left school at 15." Photo: Greg Macvean

3 . Sharon Small Scottish actress Sharon Small was born in Drumchapel but moved away from the area at a young age as she was educated at Kinghorn primary school.