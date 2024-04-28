People of Glasgow: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Easterhouse

Easterhouse is a suburb to the east of Glasgow city centre which was built on land gained from the county of Lanarkshire after the Second World War as part of the expansion of Glasgow.

Housing in the area began to be built in the mid-1950s, but the history of the land dates further back as sites such as Bishop Loch and Provan Hall remain significantly important sites in Scottish history.

Hollywood star Christopher Walken who has appeared in Pulp Fiction and The Deer Hunter has a connection to Easterhouse through his mother Rosalie Walken. She was born in Parkhead in the East End in May 1907, the daughter of Mary Burgess Russell, a domestic servant and Joseph Egen, a leather merchant. She had family connections to Clydebank. After living in Easterhouse, in 1930 she left Glasgow alone aboard a ship bound for the United States and settled in Astoria, Queens, a borough of New York.

Here are 7 famous faces who were born and grew up in Easterhouse.

1 . Joesef Joesef is originally from “Gartharmlock, Easterhouse way. It was always a bit colourful. Never a dull day getting the bus home from school.”

2 . Tommy Flanagan Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan was born and raised in Easterhouse as the second of four children. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

3 . Gary Lewis Outlander and Gangs of New York actor Gary Lewis pictured on the right was born in Easterhouse as the middle of three children. Lewis' father was a coppersmith and his mother worked in a local biscuit factory.

4 . Callum McGregor Celtic captain Callum McGregor was raised in Easterhouse having attended Lochend Community High School. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group