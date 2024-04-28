People of Glasgow: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Easterhouse

Easterhouse is a suburb to the east of Glasgow city centre which was built on land gained from the county of Lanarkshire after the Second World War as part of the expansion of Glasgow.
Housing in the area began to be built in the mid-1950s, but the history of the land dates further back as sites such as Bishop Loch and Provan Hall remain significantly important sites in Scottish history.
Hollywood star Christopher Walken who has appeared in Pulp Fiction and The Deer Hunter has a connection to Easterhouse through his mother Rosalie Walken. She was born in Parkhead in the East End in May 1907, the daughter of Mary Burgess Russell, a domestic servant and Joseph Egen, a leather merchant. She had family connections to Clydebank. After living in Easterhouse, in 1930 she left Glasgow alone aboard a ship bound for the United States and settled in Astoria, Queens, a borough of New York.
Here are 7 famous faces who were born and grew up in Easterhouse.
