Lourdes Secondary School in Cardonald was established in 1956 and serves a large catchment area brining in pupils from Cardonald, Craigton, Crookston, Drumoyne, Govan, Hillington, Ibrox, Kinning Park, Mosspark, Penilee and Pollok.
The original main building on Kirriemuir Avenue was originally designed by Thomas Smith Cordiner and built during the 1950s with the extension being added in the 1970s.
Lourdes also featured in the 2010 film ‘Neds’ which was written and directed by former pupil Peter Mullan.
Here are seven famous faces who attended Lourdes Secondary School in Cardonald.
1. Peter Mullan
Hollywood star Peter Mullan is a former pupil of Lourdes Secondary School but left school at only 14. Scenes from his film Neds were shot at the school in Cardonald. | Getty Images
2. Mhairi Black
Former SNP MP Mhairi Black was educated at Lourdes Secondary School before going on to study politics at the University of Glasgow. Black stood down as an MP at the 2024 general election. Photo: Getty
3. Tommy Sheridan
Former MSP and Big Brother star Tommy Sheridan attended St Monica's Primary in Pollok and Lourdes Secondary School before studying at the University of Stirling. | PA
4. Robert Hodgens
Bluebells guitarist and songwriter Robert Hodgens attended Lourdes Secondary School. | Getty Images
