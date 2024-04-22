People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who were born and brought up in Possilpark

Possilpark which is locally known as Possil is a district which is centred around Saracen Street in the north of the city.

The area has a rich history and heritage which dates back to 1242 as Alexander II of Scotland granted certain lands to the Bishop of Glasgow with an area in the north being called Possele.

Possil mainly developed around the Saracen Foundry company under the guidance of Walter MacFarlane who vastly expanded the estate which grew from a population of 10 people in 1872 to 10,000 by 1891.

The area has produced many famous faces such as footballers, singers and actors.

1 . Lena Martell Lena Martell shot to fame in 1979 when she achieved a number one hit single in the UK with "One Day at a Time". She was born in Possilpark in May 1940 and began signing at the age of 11. Photo: Alex Brown

2 . Peter Capaldi Peter Capaldi was a pupil at St Teresa's Primary School in Possilpark with his parents running an ice cream business. Capaldi would also go on to be a pupil at St Matthew's Primary School in Bishopbriggs and St Ninian's High School in Kirkintilloch.

3 . Eddie Kelly Arsenal legend Eddie Kelly played for local side Possil YM which was once considered to be an Arsenal nursery. He headed to London in 1966 and is best known for being part of Arsenal's legendary 1971 double-winning side.

4 . Jim Watt Former lightweight boxing world champion Jim Watt was raised in Bridgeton and Possilpark. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD