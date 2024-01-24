Glasgow place names: 24 most mispronounced place names in and around Glasgow
Place names you either know how to say or you don’t in and around Glasgow
Tourists coming to the city for the first time may struggle to say Glasgow never mind having a go at trying to pronounce some of the city’s more interestingly named neighbourhoods.
There is a tendency for tourists to say Glass-cow whilst the pronunciation of Scotland’s largest city is of course Glaz-go so with the name of the city already causing issues, we dread to think how people will get on with street names and neighbourhoods.
Here are some of the places in and around Glasgow which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.