Glasgow place names: 24 most mispronounced place names in and around Glasgow

Place names you either know how to say or you don’t in and around Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT

Tourists coming to the city for the first time may struggle to say Glasgow never mind having a go at trying to pronounce some of the city’s more interestingly named neighbourhoods.

There is a tendency for tourists to say Glass-cow whilst the pronunciation of Scotland’s largest city is of course Glaz-go so with the name of the city already causing issues, we dread to think how people will get on with street names and neighbourhoods.

Here are some of the places in and around Glasgow which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.

A very distinctive train station and area it is situated between Pollokshields, Shawlands and Strathbungo. The pronunciation of the south side area is cross-ma-loof.

1. Crossmyloof

Found in Glasgow's East End, locals tend to refer to the area as Barra-field.

2. Barrowfield

Plenty of Glaswegian's have passed along Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow with it being pronounced saw-kee-hawl-street

3. Sauchiehall Street

The Botany is an area of Maryhill which regularly featured in the filming of Still Game. Locals pronounce the area name but-nay.

4. Botany

