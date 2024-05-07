People of Hamilton: 9 famous faces who were born and brought up in Hamilton

Declan McConville
Published 7th May 2024, 11:13 BST

Hamilton is a large town in South Lanarkshire which is found around ten miles outside of Glasgow.

It has a population of around 55,000 people which makes it the fourth largest town in Scotland just behind Livingston with it having produced many famous faces over the years.

The area has produced many famous faces such as footballers, actors and singers.

Mark McManus is best known for playing the character of TV detective Jim Taggart from 1983 until he passed away in 1994. McManus was born in Hamilton in February 1935 and moved to Hillingdon when he was three years old.

Mark McManus is best known for playing the character of TV detective Jim Taggart from 1983 until he passed away in 1994. McManus was born in Hamilton in February 1935 and moved to Hillingdon when he was three years old. Photo: STV plc

Sweet lead singer Brian Connolly was born in Hamilton in October 1945 and was brought up in Blantyre after he was fostered at the age of two.

Sweet lead singer Brian Connolly was born in Hamilton in October 1945 and was brought up in Blantyre after he was fostered at the age of two.

Motherwell and Rangers legend Davie Cooper was born and brought up in Hamilton and played as a youth for his local side Hamilton Avondale. There is a statue dedicated to Cooper in his hometown at Hamilton Palace Sports and Recreation Grounds.

Motherwell and Rangers legend Davie Cooper was born and brought up in Hamilton and played as a youth for his local side Hamilton Avondale. There is a statue dedicated to Cooper in his hometown at Hamilton Palace Sports and Recreation Grounds.

Actress Patricia Dainton was born in Hamilton in April 1930 as the daughter of film and stage agent Vivienne Black. Dainton left Scotland when she was ten years old and moved to London.

Actress Patricia Dainton was born in Hamilton in April 1930 as the daughter of film and stage agent Vivienne Black. Dainton left Scotland when she was ten years old and moved to London.

