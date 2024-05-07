People of Hamilton: 9 famous faces who were born and brought up in Hamilton

Hamilton is a large town in South Lanarkshire which is found around ten miles outside of Glasgow.

It has a population of around 55,000 people which makes it the fourth largest town in Scotland just behind Livingston with it having produced many famous faces over the years.

If you would like to find out a bit more about the heritage and history of Hamilton click here to view the changing face of the town through old photographs.

The area has produced many famous faces such as footballers, actors and singers.

1 . Mark McManus Mark McManus is best known for playing the character of TV detective Jim Taggart from 1983 until he passed away in 1994. McManus was born in Hamilton in February 1935 and moved to Hillingdon when he was three years old. Photo: STV plc

2 . Brian Connolly Sweet lead singer Brian Connolly was born in Hamilton in October 1945 and was brought up in Blantyre after he was fostered at the age of two.

3 . Davie Cooper Motherwell and Rangers legend Davie Cooper was born and brought up in Hamilton and played as a youth for his local side Hamilton Avondale. There is a statue dedicated to Cooper in his hometown at Hamilton Palace Sports and Recreation Grounds.