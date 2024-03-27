Hamilton represents some of the very best of hospitality you can find in Lanarkshire - whether you fancy a takeaway pizza, a sit-down spaghetti meal, or a couple of drinks with friends - you can find it all in Hamilton.
Lanarkshire in general really suffers from a lack of provision in different varieties of bars & restaurants - go out somewhere like Motherwell, Carluke, or Wishaw and there's very little difference between one pub or restaurant to the next. What I'm saying is that most Lanarkshire high streets look exactly the same: bookies, chippies, indians, hairdressers, ad infinitum.
That's not a problem in Hamilton, there's a massive different range of hospitality businesses that are incredibly unique to the town, and draw folk from all across the shire to try out some scran.
1. SALT - 115 Cadzow Street
When I first heard of a sushi restaurant opening in Hamilton I thought there was absolutely no chance it would be open longer than a couple of months. There was no shortage of egg on my face when it was fully booked out weeks in advance. It turns out the Lanarkshire palate is ready for some Japanese cuisine, to my knowledge SALT is the only independent restaurant doing exclusively Japanese food in either North or South Lanarkshire, I could be wrong - but regardless any other business will have a hard time living up to the standard set by the Cadzow Street eatery.
2. Spice of Love - 65 Laighstonehall Road
Now technically this isn't a restaurant or a pub right, but my god is it good. It does the best pizza I've ever had in Lanarkshire - and that's saying something. Open since 1992 in the same spot, these guys definitely know what they're doing. I genuinely could have wept the first time I had one of these pizzas drunk - get involved, you won't be disappointed.
3. JNKYRD - 25 Chapel Street
JNKYRD in my opinion is the coolest bar in Hamilton - great for young adults, those that are a bit too old for ROC but a bit too young for Hemingways. They do some really great grub for reasonable prices too - expect IPAs, micro-brews, and street food to a soundtrack of music played on vinyl.
4. 4 Seasons - 31 Bothwell Road
Listen up pal - if you want have one of the best dinner experiences you can find in Lanarkshire, get yourself down to the 4 seasons Chinese restaurant. While the name reminds me a bit of a chippie, the restaurant itself is immaculately presented, just like the dishes themselves - it's also the only place I've ever been in Scotland where you can get 'Flower Tea' which is worth a visit in its own right. Get some friends on a cool summer evening and head out for a meal at the 4 seasons, thank me later.
