4 . 4 Seasons - 31 Bothwell Road

Listen up pal - if you want have one of the best dinner experiences you can find in Lanarkshire, get yourself down to the 4 seasons Chinese restaurant. While the name reminds me a bit of a chippie, the restaurant itself is immaculately presented, just like the dishes themselves - it's also the only place I've ever been in Scotland where you can get 'Flower Tea' which is worth a visit in its own right. Get some friends on a cool summer evening and head out for a meal at the 4 seasons, thank me later.