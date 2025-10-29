Glasgow’s Radisson Blu in the heart of the city centre is consistently rated as one of the city’s best hotels - so I headed along to see what it was all about.

Located just beyond Hielanman's Umbrella, it is part of Radisson’s effort to offer up a high class hotel for those exploring the city. From opulent design choices to those little things that really show class - it is hitting the mark it’s aiming for.

The rooms themselves were extremely well designed. From a turning mirror that lets you make sure you’re looking your best before heading off to explore the city to huge, comfortable beds to recover in. The decor really fits into the upper upscale concept that it’s going for.

And for good reason, it has been newly renovated by Marie Soliman of Bergman Design House in a bid to reflect the city's spirit with bespoke touches from Glasgow design studio Timorous Beasties.

A £15 million refurb two years ago was very much money well spent.

If you’re heading to the hotel via public transport, Glasgow Central is a stones throw away - from my room I could even see the iconic arches and Queen Street is less than 15 minutes walk. It is also well served by St Enoch subway station.

In the morning, I made my way down to breakfast, and I definitely wasn’t disappointed. Even though I was getting towards the end of the serving period, the self-serve buffet was full of everything you could possibly want. I had a plate stacked with all the Scottish breakfast favourites that kept me going throughout a day of sightseeing in the city.

And that’s one of the things that this hotel is perfect for. You’re right in the heart of the city centre so perfectly located for things like the Gallery of Modern Art or, what I opted to do, the Glasgow Mural trail. There are plenty of other great attractions nearby as well.

Once you’ve done that, being so central means you can also explore the city’s vibrant nightlife. You’re just minutes away from countless bars - including some favourites like the Pot Still, Kitty O’Shea’s and Wunderbar. There are plenty of restaurants nearby as well, such as La Lanterna. But if you don’t want to head out, The Grahamston is Radisson Blu’s restaurant.

That’s where I dined and I was really pleased with what was on offer. If I had one recommendation it would be to get the lamb cutlets, which I think I might have spent the night dreaming about. Their food offering is a testament to the upscale brand it is aiming to embody.

I finished the night off with a cocktail from the bar and as always judge a place by how well it does a Negroni. This one was a definite winner and is a great spot to head for a drink, whether you’re staying in the hotel or not.

All in, Glasgow’s Radisson Blu is a brilliant of upper upscale without being stifling. Its rooms are spacious and you’ll love this place if you’re looking to explore what the city has to offer - be it the nightlife or a wander around the city taking it in. All of that and it can also boast one of the city’s best restaurants and cocktail bars.

301 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL