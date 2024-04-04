Rainy Day in Glasgow: 18 of the best things to do in Glasgow on a rainy day

There are plenty of great things to do on a rainy day in Glasgow with these being some of the best

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST

It hasn't been the best start to the year as the rain as been pouring down on Glasgow meaning you might be stuck for things to do.

If you fancy a browse in some shops or relaxing with a drink we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places across the city to keep dry.

Whether you are heading into town to meet a friend or looking for something fun to do with the kids, these are some of the best activities to do around Glasgow to take shelter from the rain.

The Burrell Collection is an award-winning museum located in the heart of Pollok Country Park. It has been described as “one of the greatest art collections” as it consists of over 9,000 objects that span over 6,000 years of history.

1. Take it all in at the brilliant Burrell Collection

The Burrell Collection is an award-winning museum located in the heart of Pollok Country Park. It has been described as “one of the greatest art collections” as it consists of over 9,000 objects that span over 6,000 years of history.

Don't worry, you can sit downstairs on the bus and see some of Glasgow's most famous locations.

2. Hop on and off the Glasgow City Sightseeing tour

Don't worry, you can sit downstairs on the bus and see some of Glasgow's most famous locations.

Sit back and relax at Everyman Cinema and enjoy a move in their comfortable surroundings.

3. Catch a film at Everyman Cinema

Sit back and relax at Everyman Cinema and enjoy a move in their comfortable surroundings.

Tennent's is Scotland's best selling lager and a visit to Glasgow's Wellpark Brewery gives visitors the chance to see how it's made, enjoy a few tastings, and take a trip down memory lane with old television adverts and beer memorabilia.

4. Do the tour at Wellpark Brewery

Tennent's is Scotland's best selling lager and a visit to Glasgow's Wellpark Brewery gives visitors the chance to see how it's made, enjoy a few tastings, and take a trip down memory lane with old television adverts and beer memorabilia. Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWeatherFoodFood and Drink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.