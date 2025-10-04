Rare medieval remains uncovered at the Gallowgate provide a glimpse of Glasow's past

Archaeologists in Glasgow have uncovered rare traces of the city’s earliest medieval suburbs during excavations at the Gallowgate, revealing remarkably preserved wooden structures and pottery dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries.

Wooden posts, woven fencing and a collection of pottery, which dates from the 13th to 14th century, have been found in a “remarkable survival” of medieval material at the former settlement of Spoutmouth near Gallowgate, to the east of the city centre.

Here, people lived during the medieval period by a burn, which flowed directly into the River Clyde. It was on its banks that St Mungo, the patron saint of Glasgow who founded the city, built a church in the sixth century.

Thomas Muir, who is leading the archaeology team, said: "This is a remarkable survival of organic archaeology in an area of the city that has witnessed substantial development over the many years since Glasgow was first established.

"A small sliver of medieval Glasgow that has somehow survived centuries of building and rebuilding."

"Caught up in the wattle fencing are numerous sherds of medieval pottery, animal bone and other organic material," he told BBC Scotland.

"This rare discovery of preserved wooden structures opens a window into Glasgow's past when it underwent its first wave of major expansion.

"It is no news that Glasgow will celebrate its 850th anniversary of receiving burgh status this year, but, remarkably, in the same year, we have discovered some evidence of those beginnings at Spoutmouth."

Bob Will, Guard Archaeology's medieval pottery expert, said: "The bulk of the pottery is a mix of medieval fragments, which date to around the 13th-14th centuries AD.

"The wattle fencing appears to be part of a very early eastward expansion of the medieval burgh."

The site was a car park, Wheatley Group are now developing it with plans to build 34 homes for social rent and two commercial units. The £9.3m development is supported by a Scottish government grant of £5.57m.

Gallowgate excavations | Guard

As part of the planning conditions, a comprehensive archaeological investigation is being undertaken due to the site's location on the edge of medieval Glasgow.

The archaeologists are expected to complete their work by November. Posts and pottery will be carefully removed from the site and analysed before being given to museums. Construction will then begin with completion expected by summer 2027.

The finds help track the development of Glasgow, which was granted burgh states in 1175 by King William the Lion.

Burghs had been introduced by William’s grandfather, David I, and allowed Glasgow economic and legal privileges in return for significant tax contributions to the Royal Exchequer of Scotland.

Guard Archeology says: “This rare discovery of preserved wooden structures opens a window into Glasgow’s past when it underwent its first wave of major expansion. It is remarkable that in the same year that Glasgow will celebrate its 850th anniversary of receiving burgh status, some archaeological evidence of those beginnings have been discovered.

“Further analysis of the wood and other material will be carried out in due course, following the excavation works.”