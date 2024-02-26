Glasgow - out of all of the UK - has always been a very important city to the Royal Family.
Even before the days of the industrial revolution where Glasgow was seen as the second city of the Empire, the Royals always cherished the city of Glasgow.
All of the Royal family claim heritage from the Scottish nobility - through King George VI they are directly descended from James VI of Scotland, and through the Bowes-Lyons, Earls of Strathmore, they can trace her ancestry back through generations of Scottish nobility to Sir John Lyon, Thane of Glamis, who married Robert II’s daughter in the fourteenth century.
Oftentimes would the Royals visit Glasgow - today we're looking back at the very best pictures from the Royal Family's visits to Glasgow.
1. The Queen and Prince Philip during her trip to Ibrox in the 1940’s
The Queen and Prince Philip during her trip to Ibrox in the 1940’s (Pic credit: @Andythephotodr)
2. Queen Elizabeth II @ George Square (1953)
A crowd gathered in George Square to see Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to Glasgow, Scotland, 27th June 1953. This is the third day of the Royal couple's State Visit to Scotland.
3. Castlemilk Queen (1999)
Queen Elizabeth II (R) joined Mrs Susan McCarron (L), her ten-year-old son James and Housing Manager Liz McGinniss (2nd L) for tea in their home in Castlemilk, Wednesday, 07 July 1999. With her limousine parked outside, the Queen stopped to enjoy a spot of tea and a chat with the housewife on one of Glasgow's least salubrious housing estates. The visit is considered to be a royal first and the most down-to-earth initiative yet in the Royal Family's drive to meet their "ordinary" subjects.
4. Qualified King (2001)
HRH Prince of Wales walks in the Honounary Graduates procession at the University of Glasgow with HM Otumfuo Osee Tutu II from Ghana, 21 June 2001. The two later received Honorary Degrees from the University of Glasgow. (Photo by DAVID CHESKIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAVID CHESKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)