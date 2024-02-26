3 . Castlemilk Queen (1999)

Queen Elizabeth II (R) joined Mrs Susan McCarron (L), her ten-year-old son James and Housing Manager Liz McGinniss (2nd L) for tea in their home in Castlemilk, Wednesday, 07 July 1999. With her limousine parked outside, the Queen stopped to enjoy a spot of tea and a chat with the housewife on one of Glasgow's least salubrious housing estates. The visit is considered to be a royal first and the most down-to-earth initiative yet in the Royal Family's drive to meet their "ordinary" subjects.