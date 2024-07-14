Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The famous painting has spent a period of time away from Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

It has been announced that Salvador Dalí’s Christ of Saint John of the Cross has returned to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum after visits to Spain.

The painting was acquired by Glasgow city in 1952 directly from the artist and caused controversy at the time as it cost £8,200 with a petition being lodged against the purchase. In 1961, a visitor attacked the painting with a stone and tore the canvas but it was thankfully restored by conservators.

Taking to social media, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum said: “One of Scotland’s most popular paintings, ‘Christ of St John of the Cross’ by Salvador Dalí, has returned to Kelvingrove. The beloved artwork is back on show after two successful overseas visits.

“The painting has been on loan to the Vatican and the Dalí Theatre-Museum, in Figueres, Spain, close to the artist’s former home and the coastline that provided the setting for the work. “It was the first time the masterpiece has returned to Spain since 1952, when it was shown in Madrid and Barcelona, shortly before being acquired for Glasgow and coming to Kelvingrove. “It’s wonderful to welcome ‘Christ of St John of the Cross’ back to Kelvingrove, especially during the summer holiday period. Come and enjoy this incredible painting once again.