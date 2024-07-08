Sauchiehall Street is one of Glasgow's best known streets that connects the West End to the top of Buchanan Street in the heart of the city centre.

It’s fair to say that it has dramatically changed in recent years with work currently being carried out as part of a £5.7 million redevelopment project to revamp the street which is now not set to be completed until Christmas time.

There are places on Sauchiehall Street where you may have worked, dined or shopped which we still miss with these being eight places we wish were still on the famous Glasgow street.

1 . Dino Ferrari’s Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street was undoubtedly a Glasgow institution which served hundreds of thousands of customers for almost 50 years. The popular Italian restaurant closed in 2014. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966. | The Scotsman

2 . Watt Brothers Watt Brothers on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Hope Street was one of the streets most popular shops for many years. The business closed in 2019 after trading on Sauchiehall Street since 1915. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . BHS The site of BHS on Sauchiehall Street still remains empty even though there has been redevelopment plans for the store submitted. All 16 BHS stores in Scotland closed in 2016 when the company went out of business. This store had been trading on Sauchiehall Street for more than 50 years. | Glasgow City Archives