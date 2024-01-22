Glasgow city centre back in time: Over 200 years of history in 24 pictures

Millions of people have passed through Glasgow city centre over the past 200 years with Glasgow's main shopping streets having changed dramatically.
Names such as Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street roll off the tongue whenever you mention Glasgow city centre to people with landmarks such as George Square also being instantly recognisable as well as many shops and restaurants.
So whether you have walked along to Glasgow Central Station for a train, jumped off the subway at Buchanan Street or used to go shopping at Lewis's department store on Argyle Street back in the day - here is a look at how the heart of the city has changed,
It's likely that in the coming years, Glasgow city centre will once again be transformed with many more Glaswegians about to find themselves living in the city centre with it being estimated that the area's population is to double to 40,000 over the next 15 years.
1. Sauchiehall Street (1895)
A view of Sauchiehall Street in the Victorian era. The first buildings on what we now know as Sauchiehall Street were villas built on Saughie-haugh Road around 1810 - a meandering path through the willows from Glasgow towards Partick. William Harley was the first major developer of the villas, which evolved into a fully fledged street in the 1840s when the road was widened, attracting more villas, tenement housing, and by the 1860’s, shops and offices.
2. The Royal Exchange building (1895)
The Royal Exchange building in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, circa 1895. Originally built as a private house, the building is now Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art.
3. Sauchiehall Street
The wealthy merchants living in villas along Sauchiehall Street needed some entertainment - and by the 1870’s theatres began to spring up. The Royalty Theatre, Glasgow (later the Lyric Theatre) was one of the first built on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Renfield Street in 1879. The Royalty staged plays, opera, and musical comedy and later became home to repertory theatre until it became the Lyric Theatre in 1914 when it was sold to the YMCA. It was rebuilt after a fire in 1953 but was demolished in 1959, and replaced by St. Andrew House, a large concrete office block, which is now a hotel.
4. Argyle Street circa (1900)
A view down Argyle Street in the centre of Glasgow, Scotland, circa 1900.