Scottish fitness professionals tackle Men's Mental Health Week with local East End secondary pupils
Joined by some of Scotland's leading sport and fitness professionals, pupils from a local East End secondary school, had mini practical sessions with The Brothers In Arms Charity, David Cox of CrossFit Airdrie, Jan Walker The West End PT and Ryan Docherty On The Ball Academy. With the fitness pros sharing their personal mental health journeys as well as supplying the pupils with a toolkit to support them in day to day life.
Commenting on the Men's Mental Health Event Co Founder of Factory Weights Tom Russell said: "Men's mental health is something that is still a huge taboo issue, you only have to look at the statistics to see this.
“We know that exercise can significantly help to reduce the level of stress we experience, as it stimulates the production of endorphins which ultimately makes you feel happier.
“We wanted to share some really personal stories and journeys from some very successful fitness professionals, to help showcase both their journeys but also how sport and exercise can be used as a mood lifter for the pupils and to show how honest communication combined with exercise can really help keep stress and depression at bay."
