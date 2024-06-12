Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In light of Men's Mental Health Week (10-16 June), Factory Weights joined forces with pupils from St Mungo's Academy to share tools to support and to raise awareness of men's mental health.

Joined by some of Scotland's leading sport and fitness professionals, pupils from a local East End secondary school, had mini practical sessions with The Brothers In Arms Charity, David Cox of CrossFit Airdrie, Jan Walker The West End PT and Ryan Docherty On The Ball Academy. With the fitness pros sharing their personal mental health journeys as well as supplying the pupils with a toolkit to support them in day to day life.

Commenting on the Men's Mental Health Event Co Founder of Factory Weights Tom Russell said: "Men's mental health is something that is still a huge taboo issue, you only have to look at the statistics to see this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know that exercise can significantly help to reduce the level of stress we experience, as it stimulates the production of endorphins which ultimately makes you feel happier.

Mens Mental Health Week | Supplied