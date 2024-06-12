Scottish fitness professionals tackle Men's Mental Health Week with local East End secondary pupils

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Jun 2024, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
In light of Men's Mental Health Week (10-16 June), Factory Weights joined forces with pupils from St Mungo's Academy to share tools to support and to raise awareness of men's mental health.

Joined by some of Scotland's leading sport and fitness professionals, pupils from a local East End secondary school, had mini practical sessions with The Brothers In Arms Charity, David Cox of CrossFit Airdrie, Jan Walker The West End PT and Ryan Docherty On The Ball Academy. With the fitness pros sharing their personal mental health journeys as well as supplying the pupils with a toolkit to support them in day to day life.

Commenting on the Men's Mental Health Event Co Founder of Factory Weights Tom Russell said: "Men's mental health is something that is still a huge taboo issue, you only have to look at the statistics to see this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that exercise can significantly help to reduce the level of stress we experience, as it stimulates the production of endorphins which ultimately makes you feel happier. 

Mens Mental Health Week Mens Mental Health Week
Mens Mental Health Week | Supplied

“We wanted to share some really personal stories and journeys from some very successful fitness professionals, to help showcase both their journeys but also how sport and exercise can be used as a mood lifter for the pupils and to show how honest communication combined with exercise can really help keep stress and depression at bay."

Related topics:Mental HealthFitnessSport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.