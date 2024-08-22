Shopping in Glasgow: Braehead welcomes opening of new British female fashion brand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The well-known brand have been trading in Glasgow for over 15 years and are looking to expand further across Europe

Phase Eight have announce the opening of their latest store in Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow on Wednesday 21 of August 2024.

The opening marks the brand’s second store in a city that Phase Eight have traded in for over 15 years. This latest opening demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the Scottish market and brings the total number of standalone in Scotland to 6 with stores in key locations such as Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow city centre, St. Andrews, and Caledonia Park Outlet

The new location spans an impressive 2,680 sq. ft and adopts a new store concept which they have been rolling out since the opening of their London Westfield White City flagship in 2022. The new store also features unique interior design elements such as curved timber wall arches, solid wood flooring, marble backdrop on the cash desk and a private VIP styling room.

The new Braehead store showcases the latest event and ready to wear collections in sizes 8-18 as well as a stunning range of complimentary shoes and accessories for head-to-toe style solutions. The store also houses limited-edition ranges such as the petite collection, bridal and their premium black-tie range Collection 8.

This opening is the latest stage of the companies retail expansion strategy which launched last year with 13 stores across the UK and Europe. With further store openings in key locations such as Dublin, Fosse Park, and Hamburg planned for later this year.

Group Retail Director, Caraline Money: “We are proud to have opened our second Glasgow store in the Braehead Shopping Centre, a city we have successfully traded in for over 15 years. The second location allows us to bring our signature 5- star customer service experience to even more customers in the region. Our experienced store manager Hilary and her dedicated team are excited to welcome customers to the stunning new store.

Centre Directore at Braehead Shopping Centre, Ashley Bisland said: “We are thrilled to welcome Phase Eight to Braehead Shopping Centre, adding another fantastic brand to our diverse fashion offering. We’re confident that our customers will be just as excited as we are to have this iconic brand in the centre.”

Phase Eight, Braehead Shopping Centre, 50 Kings Inch Road, G51 4BP