Glasgow Shops: Japanese clothing brand UNIQLO to open in Glasgow shopping centre
Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street. Work is underway to prepare the site near the entrance to the St Enoch Centre. The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland last month on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.
Major global fashion brand UNIQLO has now chosen Glasgow as the location for its second Scottish store with plans to open a further eight stores in its latest expansion in Europe for 2024.
Shoppers can expect Uniqlo’s full range of clothing for women, men, babies and children at the 22,500 square foot store. In terms of what the brand itself has to offer, it is best recognised for its LifeWear clothing as well as products such as its ultra popular, viral crossbody bag.
The brand’s LifeWear clothing is known for its high quality and simple qualities, with items designed to be a functional base for all styles, tastes and settings. Many of the items sold by Uniqlo are also unisex. You can read more about UNIQLO’s first Scottish location here.
