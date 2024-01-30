Silverburn to host Masked Singer exhibit throughout February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guests of Silverburn will be able to view a range of costumes from the show, including Piece of Cake, donned by Scottish pop royalty Lulu, Viking, worn by Norwegian singer/songwriter Morten Harket and Bagpipes, who was revealed to be former Australian tennis player Pat Cash.

This exhibit, which launches next month, will enable guests to view the colourful and eccentric outfits in real life, after watching them on the primetime Saturday night TV show.

General manager of Silverburn, David Pierotti said: “We are massive fans of The Masked Singer at Silverburn and are excited to provide the backdrop for five of the show’s incredible costumes. “This is only the start of what will be a packed events schedule for Silverburn throughout 2024, and we look forward to sharing what we have planned.” Ayr native Derek McLean is one of the two founders of Glasgow-based production company Bandicoot Scotland which produces the international Emmy winning show and provided the costumes for this exhibit.

Derek McLean, co-founder and managing director of Bandicoot Scotland said: “As a company with our home in the Southside of Glasgow, we were delighted to work with Silverburn on this project and showcase some of our fabulous costumes at their fantastic location. We couldn’t be prouder of this partnership and the great Glasgow collaboration.”

Silverburn guests will also have the chance to win a pair of audience tickets to a live recording of the hit show at ITV’s studios in Hertfordshire. The ticket package also includes a £1,000 cash prize, courtesy of Silverburn, to cover travel, accommodation, and spending money for the trip.